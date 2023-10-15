Bumble CEO Used Unique Marketing Tactics to Build Dating App’s Popularity

In the early days of the dating app Bumble, CEO and founder Whitney Wolfe Herd realized that popular apps like Twitter and Instagram never needed advertisements. She wanted her app to be just as ubiquitous, without having to spend a lot of money on marketing. With a “modest budget,” Wolfe Herd came up with a series of creative tactics to generate interest in her startup.

One of these tactics involved going to a cookie shop and paying bakers to decorate yellow-frosted cookies with the Bumble logo. She then distributed these cookies to sorority girls in exchange for downloading and sharing the app with their friends. Other gifts included balloons, koozies, and branded undergarments.

Wolfe Herd utilized a similar strategy with college fraternities delivering pizzas with bumblebee stickers on the boxes. These unconventional methods aimed to create a snowball effect as more people downloaded and started using Bumble.

Despite having $10 million in funding from Badoo co-founder Andrey Andreev, most of the money did not go towards traditional marketing campaigns. Instead, when Wolfe Herd noticed signs outside college lecture halls banning social media platforms, she added Bumble to the list. This unconventional approach further increased app downloads.

Wolfe Herd’s determination and belief in the app paid off. After experiencing rejection from previous investors, she persevered and became the youngest female founder in history to take a company public. Bumble Inc., which now owns multiple dating apps, including Bumble and Badoo, currently has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion.

These unique marketing tactics demonstrate the importance of being resourceful and thinking outside the box when building a brand on a limited budget.

Source: This article is based on information from a MasterClass course released Bumble CEO and founder, Whitney Wolfe Herd.