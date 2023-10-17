Mohammad Hamrah Sentenced to Community Rehabilitation for Harassment

Mohammad Hamrah, 27, has been given a suspended prison sentence after being found guilty of harassment and sending a menacing message. The magistrates at Warrington Magistrates’ Court decided that it would be more beneficial for Hamrah to work on his relationship skills in the community rather than being incarcerated.

The harassment took place between New Year’s Eve and March, during which Hamrah bombarded the victim with distressing messages on Instagram. The content of the messages was described as “grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character.”

Although the magistrates acknowledged the seriousness of Hamrah’s behaviour, they opted for a suspended sentence due to his guilty pleas and potential for rehabilitation. He has been sentenced to eight weeks in prison, suspended for 24 months.

In addition to the suspended sentence, Hamrah has been ordered to complete 35 rehabilitation activity requirement days and participate in a 30-day Building Better Relationships program.

A restraining order has also been imposed, prohibiting Hamrah from contacting the victim, entering a designated street in Warrington, or posting about the victim on social media for the next two years.

Furthermore, Hamrah has been ordered to pay £150 in compensation to the victim, as well as £120 in costs to the Crown Prosecution Service and a £154 surcharge to fund victim services.

Refusing to tolerate such harassment, the court has taken significant steps to address Hamrah’s behavior and ensure that the victim is protected. Rehabilitation programs will play a crucial role in helping the offender develop healthier relationship skills.

Sources:

– Warrington Magistrates’ Court

Definitions:

– Harassment: The act of persistently and repeatedly causing distress or annoyance to someone.

– Suspended Sentence: A prison sentence that is not immediately enforced, giving the offender the chance to rehabilitate in the community. If the offender breaches the terms of the suspension, they may be required to serve the remainder of the sentence in prison.