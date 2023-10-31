Celeste Barber Expresses Disappointment Following Non-Renewal of Wellmania

Celeste Barber, the renowned comedian and social media sensation, took to Instagram to express her disappointment after receiving news that her show, Wellmania, would not be renewed for another season on Netflix. In a heartfelt video, Barber shared the update with her followers, acknowledging that in the grand scheme of things, the show’s cancellation may seem trivial given the current state of the world.

While understanding the context, Barber emphasized that many of her fans had expressed their interest in the show and its future. Netflix cited “something about numbers” as the reason for the non-renewal, leaving Barber perplexed as she believed that it had been well-received the audience. The comedian expressed gratitude for the love and support surrounding Wellmania, mentioning the joy and fulfillment she experienced while portraying the character of Liv Healy.

In a candid moment, Barber also criticized the industry, referring to it as being “kind of bulls***.” She ended the video with a light-hearted suggestion to her fans, encouraging them to spend time with their loved ones and perhaps revisit old classics like Friends on DVDs, instead of relying on Netflix.

The announcement of Wellmania’s cancellation devastated fans, who took to social media to express their disappointment. One fan asserted the need for comedy and lightheartedness amidst the darkness of the world, while another commended Barber and the entire team behind the show for creating something beautifully honest and deserving of a second season.

Although saddened the news, Barber remains appreciative of the experience and the support she received from both fans and the Wellmania team. Undoubtedly, her unique brand of humor and candidness will continue to captivate audiences in various forms across different platforms.

