Netflix Stock: A Promising Opportunity for Bull Put Spread Options Trade

Netflix (NFLX) has been gaining momentum ever since it surpassed its 50-day moving average, making it an attractive prospect for investors. Today, we will explore a bull put spread options trade strategy that allows investors to capitalize on the potential of Netflix stock.

A bull put spread is a defined-risk strategy that provides investors with a clear understanding of the worst-case scenario right from the start. This type of trade can be profitable if Netflix stock trades sideways or higher, and sometimes even if it experiences a slight dip.

Recently, Netflix surprised Wall Street with solid third-quarter growth in paying subscribers, causing its shares to soar 16%. The company also announced an acceleration in quarterly growth, with earnings per share increasing 20% to $3.73 and Q3 revenue expanding 8% to $8.54 billion.

With Netflix (NFLX) currently trading around 432, investors can consider a bull put spread options trade using the Dec. 15 expiration date. By selling a 400 put and simultaneously buying a 395 put for around $0.90 per option contract, investors can generate approximately $90 in premium based on recent trading.

This trade comes with a maximum risk of $410 per contract set. The spread will result in a 21.95% return if it expires worthless and NFLX stock remains above 400 at expiration.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a bull put spread?

A bull put spread is a defined-risk options trading strategy that involves selling a put option with a higher strike price and simultaneously buying a put option with a lower strike price.

What is the maximum loss in a bull put spread?

The maximum loss in a bull put spread is the difference between the strike prices minus the premium received. If the stock closes below the lower strike price at expiration, the premium seller experiences the maximum loss.

How can investors limit risk in a bull put spread?

Investors can set a stop loss level to limit risk in a bull put spread. Additionally, a good rule of thumb is to limit the loss to the amount of premium received.

Is Netflix stock a good investment?

Netflix stock has shown promising growth and is ranked No. 2 in its industry group. However, investments in stocks come with inherent risks, and it is crucial for investors to conduct their own research and consult financial advisors before making any investment decisions.

This article aims to provide educational insights and is not a trade recommendation. Investors should exercise due diligence and seek professional guidance.