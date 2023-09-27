Bukayo Saka Reveals Embarrassing Roman Kemp DMs on Air

Arsenal fan and radio/TV host Roman Kemp got a surprise on air when Bukayo Saka revealed the direct messages Kemp had sent him on Instagram. Kemp, a well-known Arsenal fan, regularly attends games at Emirates Stadium. Saka, one of the standout players for Mikel Arteta’s side, delivered another impressive performance in the recent North London derby against Tottenham but unfortunately suffered a foot injury.

Kemp, hosting Capital FM’s breakfast show, invited Saka to join him on air. However, things took an embarrassing turn when Kemp’s co-hosts, Sian Welby and Chris Stark, started encouraging Saka to share Kemp’s DMs with him. It turns out that Kemp had been messaging Saka for years, although Saka admitted that he rarely checks his DMs. Welby wanted to know how many DMs Saka receives from grown men like Kemp and if he finds it cringe-worthy. Saka responded saying he doesn’t really go through his DMs and was unsure. Kemp then admitted, “Please don’t Bukayo because I’ve been messaging you for a good 10 years.”

Welby and Stark persisted, convincing Saka to scroll through his DMs to find Kemp’s messages. Saka found a few messages from Kemp, including one where Kemp simply put “screamer” after Saka scored for England against Ukraine in a Euro 2024 qualifier. Kemp also admitted to sending Saka some far worse DMs in the past. Despite the awkwardness, Kemp declared his love for Saka, which is a sentiment shared most Arsenal fans. Saka, a product of Arsenal’s academy, has emerged as a key player for the team under Arteta.

This incident shows the close relationship between fans and players in modern football, with social media providing a direct line of communication. It’s a reminder that even famous football stars like Saka can receive messages from fans, both positive and negative.

