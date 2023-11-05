Scientists Discover Promising Antibiotics in Neanderthal DNA

Scientists from the University of Pennsylvania have made a breakthrough in the search for new antibiotics exploring the genomes of ancient human species. In a study published in the journal Cell Host & Microbe, researchers used a machine learning algorithm to identify potentially useful peptides in the human genome. Recognizing that bacteria constantly adapt and develop resistance to antibiotics, the team turned their attention to the genomes of Neanderthals and Denisovans, two closely related ancient human species, in the hopes of finding new tools to combat pathogens.

Through the process of solid phase chemical synthesis, the researchers constructed a peptide known as neanderthalin-1, derived from the peptides found in Neanderthal DNA. Testing this newly created peptide on a skin infection in mice, the team discovered that it was just as effective as the standard antibiotic Polymyxin B.

While it may be some time before we see neanderthalin-1 in clinical use, the findings hold promise for the development of a new class of powerful antibiotics. These ancient biomaterials from our lost human relatives have the potential to strengthen our defenses against both extraterrestrial invaders and microscopic pathogens.

FAQ

What is the significance of this study?

This study highlights the potential of exploring the genomes of ancient human species to discover new antibiotics. By identifying peptides with anti-infective properties in Neanderthal DNA, researchers have found a promising biological foundation for the development of new antimicrobial treatments.

Why is it important to find new antibiotics?

Antibiotic resistance has become a growing concern in recent years. Bacteria continuously evolve and develop resistance to existing antibiotics, making it crucial to discover new drugs that can effectively combat infectious diseases.

How were the Neanderthal peptides created?

Using a process called solid phase chemical synthesis, the researchers constructed the Neanderthal peptide known as neanderthalin-1. This process involves linking individual amino acids together to form a peptide chain.

What were the results of testing neanderthalin-1?

Neanderthalin-1 proved to be as effective as the standard antibiotic Polymyxin B in treating a skin infection in mice. While more research is needed before it can be used in clinical settings, the results indicate the potential of neanderthalin-1 and similar peptides as future antibiotics.

Could this discovery lead to the development of new antibiotics?

Yes, this study paves the way for further research into the genomes of ancient human species and the identification of peptides with antimicrobial properties. These peptides could serve as a foundation for the development of new and powerful antibiotics to combat antibiotic-resistant bacteria.