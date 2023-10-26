New Title: Buffy Sainte-Marie’s Unwavering Identity and Connection to Indigenous Roots

Renowned singer-songwriter Buffy Sainte-Marie recently took to social media to address allegations surrounding her indigeneity. The 82-year-old Canadian-American artist, in a heartfelt video posted on Facebook, asserted her knowledge of self, her love, and the people who claim her. While the source of the allegations remains undisclosed, Ms. Sainte-Marie expressed her emotional turmoil in a statement to The Globe and Mail. The CBC’s upcoming episode of The Fifth Estate, exploring claims of an icon’s Indigenous ancestry being called into question, added fuel to the fire. However, the artist, pivotal in the folk music scene, remains steadfast in her truth.

Born as Beverly, with no official record of her birth, Sainte-Marie’s life remains shrouded in mystery. Though she fractured the norms of a conventional white Christian upbringing, her adoption and upbringing provided her with experiences that influenced her artistry. Despite the lack of clarity surrounding her birth parents and origin, she gracefully addressed these unanswered questions decades ago, recognizing that she may never find the exact answers.

The authorized biography Andrea Warner, Buffy Sainte-Marie, offers valuable insights into the artist’s life. The book highlights Sainte-Marie’s likely birth on the Piapot Reserve in the Qu’Appelle Valley, Saskatchewan. Raised her adoptive American parents, Albert and Winifred Sainte-Marie, the artist’s adoptive mother identified as part Mi’kmaq. Before pursuing a career in music, Sainte-Marie obtained degrees in teaching and philosophy from the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Sainte-Marie’s connection to her Indigenous heritage strengthened in the mid-1960s when she was formally adopted into the Piapot family of the Piapot Cree Nation. Embracing Cree law and traditions, she received the Cree name Medicine Bird Singing. In her video response, she passionately emphasized her affiliation with the Piapots, who welcomed her into their community and claimed her as their own.

To affirm Sainte-Marie’s Indigenous identity, a statement from Debra Piapot and Ntawnis Piapot, descendants of Chief Piapot of the Piapot Reserve, was released. They proclaimed that Buffy is a cherished member of their family, surpassing the significance of any documentation or colonial record-keeping.

Despite facing allegations and enduring years of unfounded urban legends, Ms. Sainte-Marie has remained dedicated to clarifying her story. During an interview, she addressed misconceptions surrounding her Piapot adoption and clarified that she was adopted into the Piapot family, rather than being adopted out of the Piapot Reserve.

Throughout her illustrious career, Buffy Sainte-Marie has championed social justice causes, shedding light on the appropriation of Indigenous lands. Her music, including iconic folk songs like “Universal Soldier,” “Cod’ine,” and “Now That the Buffalo’s Gone,” reflects her dedication to raising awareness and bringing about change. As the first Indigenous person to win an Oscar for co-writing “Up Where We Belong” in 1982, she continues to leave an indelible mark on the music industry.

