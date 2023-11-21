Buffy Sainte-Marie: Celebrating a Storied Career

Canadian filmmaker Madison Thomas received international recognition as her documentary, “Buffy Sainte-Marie: Carry It On,” was awarded an International Emmy on Monday. This remarkable film chronicles the six-decade career of renowned singer-songwriter Buffy Sainte-Marie. The documentary, which explores the depth and impact of her contributions to the arts, was nominated in the distinguished arts programming category.

The 51st annual International Emmy Awards ceremony took place in New York City, with winners being announced via social media. Notably, “Carry It On” was the sole Canadian nominee among the 14 diverse categories. This recognition underscores the documentary’s exceptional storytelling and the captivating manner in which it portrays Sainte-Marie’s journey.

In anticipation of the documentary’s release, there was some controversy surrounding its nomination. Prior to the investigation conducted CBC’s The Fifth Estate in October, social media users called for the removal of “Carry It On” from consideration. However, as the film exposes the remarkable career of a truly remarkable artist, it remained in contention, ultimately triumphing with the prestigious International Emmy Award.

“Carry It On” had its world premiere at the acclaimed Toronto International Film Festival in 2022. The documentary, co-produced Eagle Vision, White Pine Pictures, and Paquin Entertainment, offers viewers a captivating insight into the life of Buffy Sainte-Marie. Audiences can now stream this remarkable film on Crave and PBS in the United States.

