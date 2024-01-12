In a groundbreaking new study, researchers from Stanford University investigate how different diets can affect individuals who share the same DNA. The study, which features in a new Netflix docuseries titled “You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment,” follows 22 sets of identical twins as they adopt either a vegan or an omnivore diet.

While the documentary focuses on four sets of twins, one of them hailing from Buffalo, New York, the findings provide valuable insights into the potential impacts of dietary choices on overall health and well-being. John and Jevon Whittington, who were nursing students at D’Youville during the experiment, had the unique opportunity to participate. It marked the first time identical twins were involved in such a study.

For a period of eight weeks, the Whittington brothers adhered to their assigned diets and fitness routines. Their objective was to increase their muscle mass while combating their tendency to under-eat. The experiment revealed that it is indeed possible to build muscle on a plant-based diet, challenging the long-standing belief that meat is a necessary component for muscle growth.

Throughout the study, the twins discovered the benefits of incorporating more plant-based proteins into their diet while reducing their consumption of red meat. John, now a nurse at ECMC, expressed enthusiasm about the plant-based meat alternatives they tried during the experiment and explained that they have since incorporated them into their daily meals. Jevon, a nurse at Roswell Park, emphasized that consuming less red meat has had a positive impact on his overall well-being.

As the documentary gains popularity on Netflix, the Whittington brothers have become local celebrities, with colleagues and acquaintances recognizing them from the series. Their experience serves as a testament to the power of scientific research in shedding light on the potential benefits of different dietary choices. This study opens up new possibilities for individuals looking to optimize their health through diet and exercise, illustrating that a plant-based lifestyle can be beneficial for those seeking to enhance their muscle growth and overall wellness.