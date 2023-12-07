City of Buffalo Investigating Potential Debt Owed Marina Operator

The City of Buffalo is conducting an investigation into the possibility that the company which operated the Erie Basin Marina for the past decade may owe the city money. The City Comptroller’s Office released a report to the City Council’s Finance Committee regarding the contract with Smith Boys, who managed the marina. This waterfront facility includes amenities such as 350 boat slips, a gas dock, a ship store, and a boat launch.

The initial terms of the contract stated that Smith Boys would pay $1 per year in rent, along with 20% of the net profits each year. However, it appears that the city only received the $1 in rent and no additional payment. Nathan Marton, Buffalo’s commissioner of public works, claims that the contract actually dictated that Smith Boys would only be obligated to pay 20% of any net profits over $80,000. He believes that the marina operator only made profits exceeding $80,000 in two of the first nine years of the contract, with the final year’s figures still unknown.

It is currently uncertain how much money, if any, the city may be owed Smith Boys. The five-year contract, with a five-year extension, recently expired. During this time, Smith Boys was responsible for submitting monthly financial reports to the city’s Department of Public Works, which oversaw the contract. However, it seems that the Comptroller’s Office did not receive any financial information from Public Works during their audit.

The Finance Committee has requested the presence of representatives from the Department of Public Works and Smith Boys at the next committee meeting. The Comptroller’s Office estimates that the marina’s annual gross revenue was around $900,000 based on previous audits of other operators. Buffalo Common Council Member Mitchell P. Nowakowski has expressed his intention to investigate and recover any money owed to the city Smith Boys.

The contract also mandated an independent audit to be conducted every two years, as well as the provision of general liability insurance. However, the Department of Public Works was unable to provide any audit reports or proof of insurance to the Comptroller’s Office. Nowakowski has criticized the mismanagement within City Hall departments and the failure to ensure rent collection and contract compliance.

As the City of Buffalo delves deeper into these financial matters, it remains to be seen what actions will be taken and if any restitution will be obtained.