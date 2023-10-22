How to Watch The Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots Live Stream

The Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots are set to face off in a highly anticipated matchup, but their seasons have taken very different paths so far. With the Bills boasting a 4-2 record and the Patriots struggling at 1-5, all eyes will be on this game to see if New England can turn their fortunes around. The Bills are currently favored 8 points on FanDuel, but anything can happen in the NFL.

Despite their winning record, the Bills have been unconvincing in their victories, often barely scraping against teams they should have easily defeated. On the other hand, the Patriots have been lackluster this season and have failed to pose much of a threat to their opponents. To stay competitive with the top teams in the NFL, the Bills will need to bring their A-game.

If you’re eager to watch the game, there are several options for live streaming the Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots matchup. CBS will be broadcasting the game, and it can be streamed on CBSSports.com or the CBS Sports app. You can also tune in using live TV streaming services such as Paramount+, which offers the game through local CBS stations, or Hulu with Live TV, which provides access to over 85 channels including CBS.

YouTube TV is another great option for football fans, as it offers a wide range of college and NFL games on various networks. Subscribers can also purchase NFL Sunday Ticket for an additional fee. FuboTV, with its three plans, also includes CBS as one of its many featured channels.

For international viewers, a VPN can be used to access the live stream of the game from anywhere in the world. NordVPN is recommended for its enhanced security and ability topass regional broadcast restrictions.

Regardless of which method you choose, make sure not to miss the action as the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots go head-to-head in what promises to be an exciting game.

Sources:

– FanDuel

– CBSSports.com

– Paramount+

– Hulu with Live TV

– YouTube TV

– FuboTV

– NordVPN