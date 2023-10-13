Summary of Budget Publication 2023-24

The Budget Publication for the year 2023-24 provides a detailed summary of the financial situation of different funds. The publication includes information about the General Fund, Special Projects Fund, Debt Service Fund, Capital Projects Fund, Food Service Fund, Community Service Fund, and Package & Cooperative Program Fund.

The General Fund shows an increase in the beginning and ending fund balance compared to the previous years. The revenues and other financing sources have also increased, with contributions from local, state, and federal sources. The expenditures and other financing uses have also increased, primarily in the areas of instruction and support services.

The Special Projects Fund demonstrates a growth in the beginning and ending fund balance. The revenues and other financing sources have increased, but so have the expenditures and other financing uses.

The Debt Service Fund does not show any fund balance, and both revenues and expenditures remain consistent.

The Capital Projects Fund, Food Service Fund, Community Service Fund, and Package & Cooperative Program Fund do not show any fund balance, and both revenues and expenditures are negligible.

The Budget Publication also includes information on the proposed property tax levy. The total school levy for the year 2023-24 has increased compared to the previous year.

Overall, the Budget Publication provides a comprehensive overview of the financial situation of different funds and the proposed budget for the upcoming year.

