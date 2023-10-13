Superior School District Presents 2023-2024 Proposed Budget

The Superior School District has released its proposed budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year. The budget, which is audited for 2021-2022 and unaudited for 2022-2023, shows an increase in both revenues and expenditures compared to previous years.

According to the budget, the district’s general fund is projected to have an ending fund balance of $15,311,518.12 for the 2023-2024 fiscal year. This represents an increase from the beginning fund balance of $13,808,691.22. Revenues and other financing sources for the general fund are expected to total $60,683,948.67, with expenditures and other financing uses mirroring the same amount.

The special projects fund, which focuses on specific initiatives and programs, shows a decreasing fund balance over the years. The beginning fund balance for the 2023-2024 fiscal year is projected to be $611,119.20, with an ending fund balance of $124,168.33. Revenues and other financing sources for the special projects fund are expected to be $11,139,167.00, while expenditures and other financing uses will be $11,626,117.87.

In the debt service fund, the district expects an ending fund balance of $3,940,260.62 for the 2023-2024 fiscal year, a decrease from the beginning fund balance of $4,899,885.29. Revenues and other financing sources for debt service are projected at $9,589,785.00, with expenditures and other financing uses totaling $7,103,415.00.

Lastly, the capital projects fund, which is dedicated to major construction and renovation projects, is expected to have an ending fund balance of $10,587,593.11 for the 2023-2024 fiscal year. Revenues and other financing sources for capital projects are projected at $0.00, while the beginning fund balance is $11,659,055.84.

The Superior School District has scheduled a budget hearing on October 30, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. CDST. This hearing, which will take place at the administration building located at 3025 Tower Avenue, Superior, WI, gives electors the opportunity to review and provide feedback on the proposed budget.

Detailed copies of the budget are available for inspection in the District office during working hours, Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. CDST.

Sources: Superior School District