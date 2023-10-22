Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons: Preview and Key Players to Watch

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to face off against the Atlanta Falcons in an exciting Week 7 matchup. The Buccaneers are coming off a dominant performance in which quarterback Baker Mayfield showcased his skills with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Mayfield has a career-high passer rating of 151.3 against the Falcons, and he will look to continue his success in this game.

Running back RaChaad White has been a reliable presence for the Buccaneers, with solid performances in recent games. He has recorded over 60 scrimmage yards in two of his last three home games and three of his last four overall.

Wide receiver Mike Evans has been a go-to target for Mayfield, especially in home games. Evans has had five or more catches in four of his last five home games and has tallied over 50 receiving yards in six of his last seven home games. In his career, Evans has been particularly successful against the Falcons, with 46 catches for 723 yards and nine receiving touchdowns in eight home games against Atlanta.

Another key wide receiver for the Buccaneers is Chris Godwin, who led the team in catches and receiving yards last week. Godwin has been consistent, with over 50 receiving yards in 12 of his last 13 games. He has also found success against the Falcons, with nine receiving touchdowns in 11 career games against them.

Defensively, linebackers Lavonte David and Devin White have been impactful for the Buccaneers. David led the team in tackles last week and aims for his third consecutive home game with double-digit tackles and a sack. White has been a disruptive force with five sacks and seven tackles for loss in seven career games against the Falcons.

For the Falcons, quarterback Desmond Ridder has been impressive in recent weeks, throwing for over 300 yards and two touchdowns in the last game. Ridder will look to continue his success against the Buccaneers, as he had a solid performance in their previous meeting.

Running back Bijan Robinson, a rookie, has been a standout for the Falcons. He leads all running backs in receptions and ranks second in receiving yards and third in scrimmage yards this season. Robinson has had six games with over 50 scrimmage yards, showcasing his versatility and impact on the offense.

Wide receiver Drake London has been a reliable target for Ridder, with career-highs of nine receptions and 125 receiving yards in the last game. He aims for his third consecutive game with at least six catches and 75 receiving yards, building on his successful performance in the previous game against the Buccaneers.

Defensively, the Falcons have key players to watch, including Calais Campbell and Grady Jarrett on the defensive line. Campbell recorded his 100th career sack last week and aims for his third consecutive game with a tackle for loss. Jarrett also recorded a sack last week and will look to build on his performance.

In their last meeting, the Falcons secured a victory over the Buccaneers. However, the Buccaneers have won five of their last six matchups. This game promises to be an exciting and competitive contest between the two division rivals.

The Buccaneers are currently listed as a 2.5-point underdog, with an over/under set at 37. It will be intriguing to see if the Buccaneers’ offensive firepower can overcome the Falcons’ strong defense.