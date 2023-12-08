Chris Godwin Addresses Concerns About Lack of Targets

Summary: Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ wide receiver Chris Godwin has responded to concerns about his limited targets in a recent game. While his wife’s Instagram post expressed frustration, Godwin clarified that there is no bad blood and everyone is moving forward.

In a recent game against the Panthers, Chris Godwin had no catches, marking the first time in over 60 games that this has happened, with the last occurrence being in 2017. This raised questions about the reason behind the limited targets.

The answer, according to Bucs’ offensive coordinator Dave Canales, is that he needs to figure out how to do a better job of getting Godwin the ball. Canales emphasized that they don’t want the quarterback to force the ball to Godwin but instead want him to read the defense and make the best decisions.

Despite the lack of catches in the recent game, Canales highlighted that Godwin is still a crucial part of the offense, receiving targets and recording receptions in the 50s. Canales acknowledged the need for improvement and ensuring that Godwin is more involved in future games.

Godwin himself addressed the concerns, stating that he had a productive conversation with the coaching staff and they are now on the same page. He expressed confidence in the team moving forward, emphasizing the importance of putting in the work and executing on the field.

Regarding his wife’s Instagram post expressing frustration and confusion about his limited utilization, Godwin clarified that her intent was not to criticize the coaching staff or imply negativity about his work ethic. He appreciated her support and acknowledged that frustration is natural in such situations.

Following the initial post, Godwin’s wife, Mariah, shared another Instagram post to clear the air. She explained that her point was to highlight Godwin’s dedication and hard work, even through injuries, and to challenge the perception that he was only working part-time. She expressed hope and excitement for the next game, reaffirming her support for the Buccaneers.

In conclusion, Chris Godwin addresses concerns about his limited targets and emphasizes that there is no bad blood from the situation.