Tow Truck Company Owner Faces Charges for Insurance Fraud

A tow truck company owner is facing charges of insurance fraud after allegedly inflating a bill to an insurance company. The incident occurred in relation to the company’s response to a car crash in Warrington Township. The owner, Vlad Andrei Ungvari, has been charged with filing a false insurance claim, unlawful use of a computer, criminal use of a communication facility, and theft deception.

During the investigation, it was discovered that Ungvari had overbilled the insurance company $1,380. This involved charging for two tow trucks when only one was used, billing for wait time even when there was none, and charging for unnecessary services such as “oil dry and multiple cleanups.”

The overinflated bill was detected a claim manager for Travelers Insurance, who noticed discrepancies in the invoice provided Glenn’s Towing, Ungvari’s company. The vehicle involved in the crash was deemed a total loss, and Ungvari’s company was responsible for towing it to their storage yard.

Ungvari was arraigned Magisterial District Judge Stacy Wertman and was released on $100,000 unsecured bail. The charges against him highlight the seriousness of insurance fraud and the legal consequences individuals can face for engaging in such activities.

Insurance fraud is a significant issue that affects not only insurance companies but also consumers. It drives up the cost of insurance premiums and can lead to financial losses for innocent individuals. Detecting and prosecuting cases of insurance fraud is essential to maintain the integrity of the insurance industry and protect consumers from fraudulent activities.

This case serves as a reminder that individuals who engage in insurance fraud will be held accountable for their actions. Law enforcement agencies and insurance companies are actively working together to identify fraudulent claims and prosecute those responsible. By doing so, they aim to deter others from attempting similar fraudulent activities in the future.