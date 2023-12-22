Kendall Jackson Commits to University of Miami, Driven By a Desire for Hall of Fame Status

Summary: Kendall Jackson, former Buchholz football star, recently announced his commitment to the University of Miami. The decision came after he decommitted from Florida following a disappointing loss in the state semifinals. Jackson expressed his desire to become a Hall of Famer and cited Jason Taylor, UM’s Defensive Ends Coach and Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, as the ideal mentor to help him achieve his goal.

Kendall Jackson, a highly-rated recruit and defensive lineman, captured attention when he committed to the University of Miami on Saturday. Earlier, Jackson had initially pledged his commitment to the University of Florida in July. However, he reneged on that commitment shortly after Buchholz High School’s defeat in the FHSAA Class 4S State Semifinals against Lakeland.

After his decommitment, several other programs actively pursued Jackson. Speculation arose when he was seen wearing a University of Central Florida (UCF) hoodie after the Bobcats’ loss. Despite the interest from other schools, Jackson ultimately chose Miami.

When asked about his decision, Jackson explained that his ultimate goal was not just to make it to the professional league but to become a Hall of Famer. He believed that Jason Taylor, the legendary UM Defensive Ends Coach and NFL Hall of Fame inductee, was the perfect mentor to guide him towards achieving this prestigious status.

Jackson, who boasted a four-star rating according to Rivals.com, wrapped up his senior season with impressive statistics – 50 tackles and three sacks. Over the course of his four years in Gainesville, he accumulated a total of 104 tackles and 14 sacks, showcasing his exceptional talent and potential.

With his commitment to the University of Miami, Kendall Jackson is embarking on the next chapter of his football journey with the aim of leaving a lasting legacy and securing a spot among the greats in the Hall of Fame.