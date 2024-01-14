New Survey Reveals the Most Attractive Korean Celebrities in 2023

A recent survey conducted KingChoice sought to determine the “100 Most Handsome Men in the World 2023” through a public voting system. After a month-long voting period that garnered over a million votes, the results are finally in, showcasing the top Korean celebrities who made it onto the list.

Topping the chart is none other than Kim Taehyung, also known as V from the popular group BTS. This is not the first time Taehyung has been recognized for his stunning looks, as he has consistently ranked high in beauty rankings worldwide, starting from 2017 when he was named the most handsome face in the world TC Candler’s The Independent Critics.

The survey results also include various other Korean celebrities who have charmed their way into the top 10. Notably, Jeon Jungkook and Kim Seokjin, fellow members of BTS, have secured second and third places respectively. The list also features Kang Daniel, Lee Joon Gi, Cha Eunwoo, Lee Min Ho, Ji Chang Wook, Hyun Bin, and Oh Sehun, all highly admired for their striking appearance.

In addition to the survey results, fans of Kim Taehyung will be delighted to know that they can now purchase his cover on Harper’s Bazaar, a testament to his growing influence and popularity in the industry.

As the fascination with Korean celebrities continues to captivate global audiences, it is evident that these individuals have not only made a mark with their talents but have also become icons of attractiveness. Their inclusion in this esteemed list is a testament to their immense popularity and the adoration they receive from fans all around the world.