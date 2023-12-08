BTS’s V Shares Final Updates Before Military Service

BTS member V recently took to social media to share his final updates before entering mandatory military service, giving fans a glimpse into his life before enlisting.

V, also known as Kim Taehyung, uploaded a series of photos on his Instagram story on December 7. The photos included V sporting a new short haircut, pictures of his pet dog Yeontan, and snapshots with his acquaintances.

While the photos received great attention and excitement from netizens and fans, who praised V’s good looks and cute appearance, they also marked a bittersweet moment for the BTS fandom. Many expressed their love and appreciation for V, as they shared their sadness about his upcoming enlistment.

In the middle of this month, V, along with fellow BTS members RM, Jimin, and Jungkook, will begin their military service. RM and V will follow their respective enlistment procedures, while Jimin and Jungkook are set to enlist together.

The other three members of BTS, Jin, J-Hope, and SUGA, are currently fulfilling their mandatory service obligations. Jin enlisted in December 2022 and is scheduled to be discharged in June 2024. J-Hope enlisted last April, while SUGA has been performing alternative military service as a social worker since September.

As fans bid farewell to V before his enlistment, they continue to support and await the return of the entire BTS group. The members’ military service is viewed as an important chapter in their lives and an opportunity for personal growth, which will further strengthen their bond with supporters worldwide.