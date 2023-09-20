BTS’s RM Deletes Photos from Individual Instagram Account

BTS’s RM surprised fans, also known as ARMYs, deleting some photos from his individual Instagram account. The photos, which were posted last week, showed RM playing in the rain and a sandbox with his friends, giving the impression that he was “healing his inner child.” Many fans found these photos adorable and heartwarming.

However, RM has since deleted or archived these photos, leaving fans wondering about the reason behind this decision. In addition, he shocked ARMYs further when he posted a photo on Instagram Stories featuring his feet, legs, and thighs adorned with kinesiology tape. This photo was also later deleted.

Fans speculated that perhaps RM intended to share these photos with his close friends only, as Instagram has a feature that allows users to create a select group of close friends with whom they can share exclusive content. However, the exact reason for deleting these photos remains unknown.

This is not the first time RM has shared unexpected or unconventional photos on social media. While the reasoning behind deleting these particular posts may be a mystery, it is not uncommon for celebrities to remove or archive social media content for various reasons.

Although fans were disappointed to see these photos disappear, they understand that it is RM’s personal choice to manage his online presence. As a highly popular member of BTS, RM’s every move on social media is closely watched fans worldwide. Despite the deletion of these photos, ARMYs continue to support and appreciate RM and his contributions to the group.