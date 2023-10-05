BTS’s Jungkook Announces Dance Challenge on TikTok

BTS member Jungkook recently hosted a live broadcast on Weverse, where he interacted with fans and talked about his upcoming album, Golden. During the broadcast, he played the solo songs of his fellow BTS members and jammed along.

When it was Suga’s turn, Jungkook played “Haegeum” from D-DAY and shared a funny episode about it. After the song’s release, Suga surprised fans with a full choreography and started a dance challenge.

However, according to Jungkook, Suga often complained that he never participated in the dance challenge. Jungkook imitated how Suga whined at him for not doing the challenge. Jungkook then promised to do the challenge and upload it on his TikTok, but instead of dancing to the chorus part like everyone else, he said he would do the hardest part of the choreography for Suga.

While Jungkook admitted that “Haegeum” is not an easy choreography, he expressed confidence that he could pull it off. Fans are now eagerly waiting for Jungkook to fulfill his promise and share his dance challenge on TikTok.

