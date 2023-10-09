BTS’s Jungkook Changes His TikTok Account Name to Something Unexpectedly Long

BTS’s Jungkook has surprised fans once again with a recent change to his TikTok account. Earlier this year, Jungkook revealed his TikTok account and made it public, much to the excitement of fans. He has been posting epic dance videos, including collaborations with SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu, and showing love for ARMYs’ TikToks.

On October 8, netizens noticed a significant change in Jungkook’s TikTok account. While his username remains the same, his actual name has transformed into something much longer. The new name, “HelloThisIsJeonJungkookNiceToMeetYouIMadeThisLongToFillThe30CharacterLimit,” is a witty move the idol.

Many fans instantly recalled the iconic username that Jungkook had on Instagram, which he made public in the past. Netizens couldn’t help but laugh at the new name, dubbing Jungkook as “Unserious” due to this unexpected change. Not only did he change his username, but he also changed his profile picture to one of his beloved dog, Bam.

ARMYs have always appreciated Jungkook’s sense of humor, and this unexpected transformation on his TikTok account only further solidifies his reputation as a hilarious individual. Fans are excited to see what other surprises Jungkook has in store for them on social media.

– Ai⁷ (@ainanazriii) on Twitter

– Jungkook’s TikTok account (@jungkook)