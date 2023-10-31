BTS’s Jungkook Demonstrates Close Friendship with Kid Laroi on TikTok

Earlier this month, BTS’s Jungkook and Kid Laroi collaborated on the remarkable track ‘TOO MUCH.’ Since then, their heartwarming friendship has captured the attention of fans worldwide. The latest display of their bond came on October 30, when Kid Laroi shared a TikTok video, offering a sneak peek of his upcoming song, ‘BLEED.’

Netizens were quick to notice Jungkook’s playful side in the comments section of the post, revealing his well-established reputation as the “King of TikTok.” His excitement for Kid Laroi’s forthcoming song was palpable as he bombarded the comments section with eager inquiries about the release date and where to listen to it. His impatience was clear as he playfully urged Kid Laroi to “hurry up and bring the song.”

These interactions between Jungkook and Kid Laroi illustrated their close friendship, as it was evident that Jungkook was just as eager for the song’s release as any other fan. Kid Laroi, recognizing Jungkook’s enthusiasm, promptly responded to the comments. Addressing Jungkook as “Sir,” he used cute emojis and expressed his excitement for the release of Jungkook’s album, ‘Golden.’ Kid Laroi’s reply, “this Friday sir!!!! I’m happy you like it. I’m so excited for your album congratulations dude!!!!! we will all be streaming!!!!!!,” further emphasized the genuine bond shared between the two artists.

Jungkook’s presence on TikTok has solidified him as the “King of TikTok,” and his fans, known as ARMYs, eagerly anticipate his entertaining interactions on the platform. With each instance of Jungkook showcasing his playful and supportive nature, it becomes increasingly clear why he has garnered such a dedicated following.

FAQs

Q: How did Jungkook and Kid Laroi’s friendship begin?



There is no specific information available on how Jungkook and Kid Laroi’s friendship began, but it likely developed through their collaboration on the song ‘TOO MUCH.’

Q: When will ‘BLEED’ be released?



‘BLEED’ is set to be released on Friday, according to Kid Laroi’s response to Jungkook’s comments on TikTok.

Q: What is Jungkook’s album called?



Jungkook’s album is titled ‘Golden.’ His excitement for its release was evident in his comments on Kid Laroi’s TikTok video.

Q: What is Jungkook known for on TikTok?



Jungkook has gained a reputation as the “King of TikTok” due to his entertaining and charismatic presence on the platform.