BTS Members Begin Mandatory Military Service with Emotional Send-Off

Summary: The last two members of BTS, Jimin and Jungkook, have enlisted for their mandatory military service, marking the beginning of a new chapter for the beloved group. Jin, J-Hope, and SUGA bid farewell to their fellow members, with Jin sharing touching photos and captions on social media. It is speculated that Jimin and Jungkook may undergo basic training under Jin’s guidance as he currently serves as an assistant drill sergeant.

The day has come for Jimin and Jungkook as they embark on their mandatory military service, following in the footsteps of their fellow BTS members. Enlisting on December 12, these two final members mark the temporary departure of the iconic boy band. Fans can now only anticipate their full group reunion in 2025.

Amidst the farewell, Jin took to social media to share a bittersweet moment with the fans. Posting photos of himself alongside Jimin and Jungkook, Jin revealed his emotions in a heartfelt caption. Moving away from his usual lighthearted tone, he admitted, “I thought it would be funny but..tears are flowing.”

Fans and K-netizens expressed their sentiments, touched Jin’s display of care and concern. Observing Jin’s role as a mentor and older brother figure to the youngest members, it is understandable that saying goodbye was an emotional experience. Many could relate to the mixed feelings of pride and sadness that Jin must be experiencing as he witnesses their growth and farewell from the group.

Furthermore, it is speculated that Jimin and Jungkook will receive their basic military training under Jin’s guidance. As Jin currently serves as an assistant drill sergeant at the New Recruit Training Center in Yeoncheon-gun, Gyeonggi province, it provides an opportunity for him to train and support his fellow BTS members firsthand.

While BTS fans eagerly await their favorite group’s reunion in 2025, they can find solace in knowing that the members are embarking on an important journey of personal and national duty. Their farewell opens up opportunities for individual growth and showcases the enduring bond of BTS as they navigate their military service.