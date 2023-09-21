Suga Shares Emotional Goodbye to ARMY as He Begins Military Service

In a heartfelt message to his devoted fans, Suga, a member of global Kpop sensation BTS, has announced his departure for military enlistment. Suga, also known as Min Yoon-gi, expressed his gratitude and affection for the ARMY, BTS’s dedicated fanbase, in a heartfelt message on Weverse. He shared his sentiments with the world, promising to return after completing his service. The news came as a touching surprise to fans, who took to social media to express their sadness.

While Suga’s departure is bittersweet, it reflects the dedication and professionalism of the BTS members, who recently renewed their contract with HYBE Corporation, their management company. The group continues to evolve and excel in their careers as they embark on this new chapter.

Suga’s announcement marks the beginning of his military duties, but fans eagerly await his return in 2025. The messages from ARMYs on social media showcase their unwavering support and love for the artist. Despite their sadness, fans understand the importance and significance of Suga fulfilling his duty to his country.

As Suga takes this step in his journey, the rest of BTS will continue to captivate audiences around the world with their music and performances. BTS’s impact is undeniable, and their influence will only grow stronger during Suga’s absence. Fans are already eagerly anticipating his return and look forward to the music and artistry he will bring to the group when he comes back.

Suga’s departure for military service not only showcases his commitment to his country but also highlights the close bond between BTS and their fans. The ARMY demonstrates their unwavering support and love for the members, even during times of separation. As BTS continues to break barriers and make history, their fanbase remains a constant source of strength and inspiration.

