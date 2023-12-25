New Payment Method to Boost Chinese Tourism in Thailand

Thailand is taking significant steps to enhance the travel experience for Chinese visitors and boost its tourism sector. The BTS Skytrain, a popular mode of transportation in Bangkok, has introduced WeChat Pay as a convenient new payment method to cater to the needs of Chinese commuters. This move aims to facilitate travel and make it easier for Chinese tourists to explore the city.

WeChat Pay is now available at ticket vending machines across all BTS Dark Red Line, Light Green Line, and Gold Line stations. This integration is made possible through the “Rabbit Gateway,” an electronic payment system managed Rabbit LINE Pay. By enabling WeChat Pay, Thailand is aligning itself with the preferences of Chinese travelers and acknowledging their importance in the country’s tourism landscape.

The adoption of WeChat Pay not only signifies the commitment of the Thai government to enhance the travel experience for all visitors but also demonstrates the confidence Chinese businesses have in Thailand’s tourism industry. Minister of Tourism and Sports, Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol, emphasized the importance of this initiative and highlighted the government’s focus on maintaining the security and satisfaction of travelers.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is anticipating a significant surge in Chinese tourists, with expectations of at least 8.5 million arrivals the end of next year. This represents a substantial increase from the 3.5 million visitors expected this year. This influx of Chinese tourists is projected to generate around 400 billion baht in revenue for Thailand.

Thailand has implemented a visa exemption policy for Chinese travelers, which is in place until February of the following year. This policy is a strategic move the government to attract more tourists and boost tourism arrivals.

To achieve its ambitious tourism goals, TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool has outlined a comprehensive strategy that aims to generate 3.5 trillion baht from tourism. This includes focusing on revamping Thailand’s image as a tourist destination, exploring new markets, forming global partnerships, improving land connectivity, and promoting the country through digital advertising.

With the introduction of WeChat Pay and the implementation of various strategies, Thailand is positioning itself as an attractive and convenient destination for Chinese tourists, contributing to the growth of its tourism sector and the overall economy.