RM of BTS Unexpectedly Shares Personal Moments with Fans

Global phenomenon BTS continues to captivate audiences worldwide with their music and performances. However, their recent break from the spotlight has allowed the members to take some time for themselves. While their fans, known as ARMYs, eagerly await their return, one member has recently made headlines for accidentally sharing a personal moment with the public.

RM, the leader of BTS, recently posted a picture on social media that quickly went viral before being deleted. The photo captured RM smoking a cigarette outside. While it is important to note that RM is of legal smoking age and has the right to make his own choices, Korean fans have expressed surprise and concern. Smoking is generally frowned upon Korean netizens, especially when it involves their beloved K-pop idols.

This incident is not the first time a BTS member has faced scrutiny regarding smoking. In 2023, fellow member Jungkook was seen smoking outside a restaurant in Los Angeles, sparking a similar reaction among fans. It seems that these instances highlight the challenges and expectations faced K-pop idols, as they navigate their personal lives under constant public scrutiny.

However, not all recent updates from RM have stirred controversy. The leader also treated fans to a selfie video, showcasing his bob hairstyle. In the video, RM zoomed in on his face and playfully ended it with a wink, eliciting a playful response from fellow member Jimin. These lighthearted moments remind fans that despite the pressures they face, the members of BTS are still individuals who enjoy connecting with their supporters.

While RM takes some time for himself, fans eagerly anticipate his next musical release. His debut album, Indigo, marked a significant milestone in his career and served as a reflection of his experiences in his late twenties. The album features collaborations with notable artists such as Erykah Badu, Anderson .Paak, and Tablo of Epik High, among others.

As BTS continues to forge their path in the music industry, they navigate the challenges of balancing their personal lives with their public personas. RM’s accidental sharing of a personal moment reminds fans that even global superstars like BTS are human and have their own struggles and moments of vulnerability.

FAQ

Q: Why were fans surprised RM’s cigarette picture?

A: Korean netizens generally view smoking as a bad habit for K-pop idols, which led to the surprise and concern expressed fans.

Q: How did RM respond to Jimin’s comment on his selfie video?

A: RM replied to Jimin with a heart emoticon, showcasing the close bond between BTS members.

Q: What is RM’s latest musical release?

A: RM’s latest release is the album Indigo, which features collaborations with various artists and serves as a documentation of his late twenties.