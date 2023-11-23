Rapper RM Delights Fans with First Instagram Post

Ever since BTS’ RM launched his new Instagram account, fans have been eagerly anticipating his first post. Well, the wait is finally over! RM just dropped his debut post, leaving fans both thrilled and puzzled.

In his initial Instagram upload, RM shared two intriguing photos. The first image shows him posing confidently in a stylish brown and black outfit in front of two cameras. The second photo features an artistic arrangement of flowers, featuring both fresh and dried blooms. These captivating images have left fans speculating about their meaning.

The BTS ARMY, known for their dedication and detective skills, wasted no time in reacting to RM’s post. One fan questioned what he could be cooking up, while another begged for answers about the purpose of his new account. Amusingly, another fan mentioned how RM contradicts the purpose of a “burner account” sharing the posts on his main profile.

Despite the mystery surrounding his Instagram activity, RM has been keeping busy in his professional life. After the release of his solo album, “Indigo,” in December of last year, RM has collaborated on singles with artists such as SoYoON! and Balming Tiger. Additionally, he was recently appointed the public relations ambassador for the Ministry of National Defense. RM’s talent and success extend beyond the music industry, as he also became the first celebrity brand ambassador for Bottega Veneta earlier this year.

While we eagerly await more updates from RM on his new Instagram platform, it seems he has successfully captured the attention and curiosity of fans worldwide, leaving them excited for what’s to come.

