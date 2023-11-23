BTS’ RM Teases Fans with Mysterious Instagram Account

Just days after the announcement of BTS members RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook starting their military service, RM has left fans intrigued yet again. The rapper and songwriter took to his Instagram account to share a mysterious story, tagging another account and sparking speculation about its meaning and purpose.

RM not only shared the new account, @rpwprpwprpwp, via his Instagram stories but also updated his bio with the user ID and started following it. Fans have been quick to speculate that this could be RM’s new account, possibly created to provide insights into his personal life. Some even believe that he may use this account to share pictures during his time in the military.

In the story, RM posted a blank screen, tagging the new account. In the following story, he shared a blurry aesthetic image of himself, with most of his face turned away, looking out of a window. The image showcased a buzzed haircut, which some fans see as a possible hint at his upcoming military service.

Adding to the mystery, RM also posted a blank image on his feed, which he pinned, and tagged the same account in the caption. Interestingly, the new account has already garnered a million followers, despite having no posts yet. The profile picture of the account is a blank black background, mirroring RM’s own account, rkive.

While RM has not revealed the purpose behind this new account, fans are eagerly waiting for any updates or hints he may share through it. As the BTS universe undergoes changes with members beginning their military service, these little mysteries add to the anticipation and curiosity of fans.

