BTS Members Share Memorable Moments on Instagram

Summary: BTS members have been active on Instagram for two years, allowing fans to get glimpses of their daily lives. With some members enlisting in the military soon, let’s take a look at some of their top posts.

RM, the leader of BTS, has an interesting mix of posts on his Instagram profile. From photos of art galleries and exhibitions to pictures in nature, RM shares his love for both the arts and the outdoors. In a recent anniversary post, he took fans on a nostalgic journey, showcasing BTS’ past and even bringing back his character Kim ARMY.

Jin, the eldest member of BTS, is known for his humor and visual appeal. Even during his time in the military, he has managed to keep fans updated through his Instagram posts. One memorable post shows him holding a lobster like a phone with a hilarious caption.

SUGA, the rapper and music producer, has impressed fans with his amazing music and lyrics. While he is currently serving in the military, his Instagram posts continue to highlight his work, including concerts and his YouTube show. In a heartwarming post, he shared behind-the-scenes from a vlog where he made cutting boards for his fellow members.

J-Hope, the main dancer of BTS, has a passion for fashion and often showcases his style on Instagram. Despite his military duties, he managed to celebrate BTS’ 10th anniversary with a post that incorporated the color purple, representing the fandom.

Jimin uses his Instagram platform to support his fellow members and shares cute pictures and reels of his dance performances. On Jungkook’s birthday, he drove fans wild with a shirtless picture revealing Jungkook’s tattoo.

V’s Instagram posts always generate a buzz among fans. Whether it’s his visuals, comedy, or moments with celebrity friends, V knows how to captivate his followers. One heartwarming post showed V dancing among elderly couples, creating a viral moment.

Although Jungkook deleted his Instagram account, he remains active on other social media platforms like TikTok and Weverse.

Through their Instagram accounts, BTS members have shared memorable moments with their fans, helping to bridge the gap between them and creating a stronger connection.