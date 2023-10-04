BTS’ V and Park Seo-joon Twin in Matching ‘Golf is Hard’ Shirts

K-pop idol Kim Taehyung, also known as V of BTS, has been making waves on social media with his latest Instagram photos celebrating autumn. The photos, which were posted on October 3, quickly went viral and received close to 10 million likes in less than 24 hours.

In the photos, Taehyung can be seen posing in various autumnal settings, capturing the beauty of the season. His caption “Welcome, autumn” accompanied the set of nine photos and a video, showcasing his appreciation for the change in seasons.

However, what caught the attention of fans was not just the stunning visuals but also the matching t-shirts worn Taehyung and his close friend, actor Park Seo-joon. Both artists were seen sporting shirts that read “Golf is Hard,” adding a touch of humor to their stylish outfits.

The ‘Golf is Hard’ shirts have become a popular trend among fans and celebrities alike, known for their lighthearted and relatable message. The phrase reflects the challenges and frustrations that come with the sport, resonating with those who have struggled with their golf game.

– Featured image: Instagram/@thv

In conclusion, V of BTS and Park Seo-joon’s matching ‘Golf is Hard’ shirts have captured the attention of fans and social media users. The viral photos showcasing their autumn-themed outfits have garnered millions of likes, further solidifying their status as trendsetters. Whether it’s their fashion choices or their ability to create buzz online, both V and Park Seo-joon continue to make an impact in the entertainment industry.