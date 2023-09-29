Netizens React to Censorship of BTS Jungkook’s Lyrics on Korean Music Websites

Netizens have recently taken notice of the lyrics from BTS member Jungkook’s latest song being censored on Korean music websites. The track, titled “3D,” features Western artist Jack Harlow and was released on September 29.

Although collaboration with a Western artist often leads to lyrics that are different from traditional K-Pop tracks, it was surprising to find that the censorship only occurred on Korean streaming platforms like MelOn and Genie, whereas YouTube and other lyric sites did not have any censoring.

Upon closer inspection, fans discovered that the censored lyrics mainly belonged to Jack Harlow’s parts of the song. While some of the lyrics may not necessarily be considered explicit or profane, they do deviate from what is typically heard in Korean music.

Netizens couldn’t help but find humor in the situation, with some fans joking that the censorship actually made the lyrics appear more explicit than they actually were, especially to Western fans.

It is not uncommon for Korean websites to censor lyrics that are unique or unconventional. However, for Western fans who are not accustomed to such censorship, the lyrics may seem quite mild.

Overall, the censorship of Jungkook’s lyrics on Korean music websites has sparked amusement and discussion among netizens. It highlights the cultural differences in perception and the challenges faced when music transcends borders.

Note: Censorship is the act of suppressing or limiting certain content to control what is seen or heard the public. Netizens are internet users, particularly active participants in online communities. MelOn and Genie are popular Korean music streaming websites.