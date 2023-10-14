BTS Member Jin Updates Fans During Military Enlistment

BTS member Jin, the eldest member of the group, recently enlisted in the military, marking the beginning of the group’s individual military service. Despite being in the military, Jin continues to stay connected with his fans and recently posted pictures on Instagram from his break. In a message for BTS ARMY, Jin highlighted the changing weather and urged fans to take care of their health.

Jin’s military enlistment was announced in 2022 BTS’ agency Bighit Music. The agency released an official statement expressing pride in the members’ commitment to fulfill their military service. The statement mentioned that after the successful concert supporting Busan’s bid for the World Expo 2030, each member would embark on solo endeavors and serve in the military. Jin’s enlistment was the first step in this process.

In terms of his music career, Jin had the opportunity to collaborate with Coldplay’s Chris Martin on the song ‘The Astronaut.’ He also joined Coldplay for a concert in Argentina. These collaborations showcased Jin’s versatility and highlighted his ability to work with international artists.

In a recent interview, HYBE chairman Bang Si Hyuk talked about the future of BTS and revealed that the group is planning to release a new album in 2025. Additionally, they will commemorate the 10th-year anniversary of their album ‘HYYH: The Most Beautiful Moment in Life’ through special celebrations.

Suga and J-Hope have already begun their military service, while V, Jungkook, RM, and Jimin will soon follow. With each member taking their turn in the military, BTS will continue to explore individual artistic paths while keeping their promise to return as a group in the future.

