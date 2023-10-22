BTS Member Jimin Amazes Fans with New Blonde Hairstyle and Announces Solo Fan Meet

BTS member Jimin continues to make headlines as he garners attention with his latest endeavors. The K-pop sensation recently delighted fans announcing his first-ever solo documentary titled ‘Jimin’s Production Diary’. As he promotes his album, he surprised the BTS ARMY unveiling a new hairstyle – blonde hair. Jimin shared a dance video featuring his impressive new look on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok, which quickly went viral. This caused the terms ‘Jimin is Blonde’ and ‘Blonde Jimin is Back’ to trend on various social media platforms.

To celebrate the release of his documentary and engage with his fans, Jimin has also announced his first-ever solo fan meet. Following his appearance at V’s (Kim Taehyung) solo fan meet, Jimin will hold his fan meeting on October 30 in Seoul, South Korea. Fans can look forward to a special screening of the documentary during the event.

On the work front, Jimin released his first-ever solo album, titled ‘Face’. In an interview, he revealed that his song ‘Set Me Free Pt. 2’ was created during a period of feeling lost and depressed. However, he was determined to overcome those emotions, and the song successfully conveys those feelings. Jimin also expressed his desire to reflect those emotions in the choreography of the song, resulting in intense dance moves.

Jimin’s musical achievements continue to soar as he becomes the fastest K-pop soloist to reach one billion streams on Spotify. His solo discography includes various tracks such as OST for ‘Our Blues’, his collaboration with BIGBANG’s Taeyang on the song ‘VIBE’, ‘Set Me Free Pt. 2’, the five-track release album ‘FACE’, and ‘Angel Pt. 1’ and ‘Angel Pt. 2’ for the film ‘Fast X’.

Overall, Jimin’s recent activities, including his new blonde hairstyle and solo fan meet announcement, have only amplified the excitement among BTS ARMY and further solidified his position as a talented artist in the K-pop industry.

Sources:

– [Source 1: Please insert source here]

– [Source 2: Please insert source here]