BTS’ J-Hope Updates Fans While in the Military

BTS member J-Hope, known as the group’s dancing machine, surprised fans with an update on the online fan community Weverse. He shared a photo of himself in military attire and expressed that he is feeling content and satisfied, similar to his experience during BTS activities. J-Hope also mentioned the colder weather and how it reminds him that time is passing. Despite feeling excited, he acknowledges the weight and responsibility of his role in guiding and helping young people in the military organization. He further revealed that he has achieved Special Forces and is working diligently to fulfill his duties.

In the photo, J-Hope appears radiant and is sitting on a couch. Fans were nostalgic upon seeing the photo and expressed their love and pride for him. Many commented on missing him and how proud they are of his accomplishments.

For those who may not be familiar, J-Hope enlisted in the military on April 18, following Jin and preceding Suga. The remaining members, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, will also enlist the end of the year, as announced the BTS agency.

J-Hope’s update provides comfort to fans, assuring them that he is adjusting well and fulfilling his responsibilities. While fans eagerly await the return of all BTS members, they continue to support and love them during their military service.