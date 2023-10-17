Concert Film BTS: Yet to Come to Stream on Amazon Prime Video Worldwide

Amazon Prime Video has announced that the concert film BTS: Yet to Come will be available for streaming in more than 240 countries and territories starting November 9. Originally filmed in October last year at the Asiad Main Stadium in Busan, South Korea, as part of the city’s bid for World Expo 2030, the concert features performances K-pop superstars BTS.

Produced HYBE, CJ 4DPlex, and Trafalgar Releasing, the film includes 19 performances of BTS’s hit tracks, including “Dynamite,” “Butter,” and “RUN.” Approximately 50,000 people attended the free concert, and a version of the film titled BTS: Yet to Come was released in cinemas Trafalgar in February, earning over $29 million at the global box office.

The announcement comes after BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook recently signed new contracts with Big Hit Music, a label operated HYBE. The band members had previously announced a temporary hiatus and expressed their intention to fulfill their mandatory military service before reuniting in 2025.

David Simonsen, the director of Prime Video Southeast Asia, expressed excitement about the partnership with HYBE and the opportunity to bring BTS: Yet to Come to a global audience. He also highlighted the growing popularity of high-quality Korean content worldwide and anticipated that the concert film would resonate with audiences from different countries.

With its release on Amazon Prime Video, BTS: Yet to Come is set to captivate fans and new viewers alike, showcasing the mesmerizing performances and energy of the K-pop phenomenon in a film that celebrates their artistry and global impact.

