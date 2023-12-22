WeChat Pay Expands Its Reach in Thailand’s Tourism Sector

The popularity of WeChat Pay continues to grow in Thailand’s tourism sector, as it is now accepted at all ticket vending machines across multiple BTS Skytrain lines. Bangkok Mass Transit System Pcl, the operator of the BTS Skytrain, has announced that WeChat Pay can be used at every ticket vending machine in all 68 stations on the Dark and Light Green Lines, as well as the four stations on the Gold Line.

This expansion is made possible through the use of “Rabbit Gateway”, an electronic payment system managed Rabbit LINE Pay. With WeChat Pay’s integration into the Rabbit Gateway system, Chinese tourists visiting Thailand can conveniently use their preferred payment method for commuting on the BTS Skytrain.

The increased acceptance of WeChat Pay is a reflection of Chinese businesses’ confidence in Thailand’s tourism sector. Thai Minister of Tourism and Sports Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol highlighted the significance of this initiative, emphasizing that the Thai government places great importance on ensuring the security and convenience of Chinese visitors to the country.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) predicts a significant surge in Chinese tourists, aiming to welcome at least 8.5 million visitors from China the end of next year. This is a substantial increase from the 3.5 million Chinese tourists who visited Thailand in the current year. With such influx, the TAT expects the tourism industry to generate income of approximately 400 billion baht.

The expansion of WeChat Pay’s acceptance in the Thai tourism sector not only provides convenience for Chinese tourists but also represents a lucrative opportunity for businesses in Thailand. As more Chinese tourists utilize WeChat Pay for their everyday transactions, it becomes essential for businesses to adapt to this payment method to cater to the growing market and capitalize on the economic potential it brings.