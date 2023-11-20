BSNL Introduces Innovative WhatsApp Chatbot to Enhance Customer Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to streamline customer service, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has recently launched a revolutionary chatbot service called “BSNL Chatbot.” This innovative solution aims to provide customers with a seamless and efficient experience when interacting with the telecom operator.

The BSNL Chatbot allows customers to perform a wide range of tasks with just a simple WhatsApp message. Users can book a new connection, pay their landline or FTTH bills online, view and download invoices, track their usage, register complaints, check complaint statuses, and even make changes to their existing plans. Additionally, customers have the ability to review their transaction history, gaining insight into their past interactions.

This virtual assistant service introduced BSNL is powered cutting-edge technology, utilizing artificial intelligence algorithms to provide quick and accurate responses to customer queries. By harnessing the power of WhatsApp, BSNL aims to offer a one-stop solution for all customer inquiries, ensuring a seamless and convenient user experience.

With the introduction of the BSNL Chatbot, customers can now easily avail themselves of various services without the need for lengthy phone calls or visits to BSNL offices. This innovative solution streamlines the entire process, saving customers valuable time and effort.

BSNL, in its endeavor to provide state-of-the-art services, has partnered with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)-led consortium to deploy homegrown 4G equipment. TCS, a renowned Tata group company, plans to deploy 1 lakh 4G sites for BSNL, further enhancing the telecom PSU’s network capabilities.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. How can I access the BSNL Chatbot?

To access the BSNL Chatbot, simply send a WhatsApp message to 18004444.

2. What services can I avail of using the BSNL Chatbot?

The BSNL Chatbot allows customers to book new connections, pay bills, view and download invoices, check usage, register complaints, change plans, and review transaction history.

3. Is the BSNL Chatbot available 24/7?

Yes, the BSNL Chatbot is available 24/7, ensuring round-the-clock assistance for customers.

4. Will the BSNL Chatbot provide accurate responses?

Yes, the BSNL Chatbot utilizes artificial intelligence algorithms to provide quick and accurate responses to customer queries.

5. Can I contact BSNL customer service through other channels?

Yes, apart from the BSNL Chatbot, customers can also reach out to BSNL customer service through traditional channels such as phone calls and visits to BSNL offices.

Source: Economic Times (https://economictimes.indiatimes.com)