Kayla Harper Throws Shade at Orlando Arcia After Bryce Harper’s Two Home Runs

Kayla Harper, the wife of Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper, took a personal dig at Atlanta Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia after Bryce hit two home runs in Game 3 of the NL Division Series. On her Instagram Story, Kayla wrote, “Atta boy, Harper,” and included a clip of his homer to right field at Citizens Bank Park.

This comment was in response to Arcia’s “attaboy” comment he made about Harper after a base-running error in Game 2. Harper stared down Arcia after both of his home runs during the Phillies’ 10-2 victory in Game 3.

Bryce Harper, as well, addressed the incident, saying, “It’s a super-competitive game that we play, from both sides of the ball, and I enjoy commentary and things. It’s a reason why we play this game. There’s nothing like it. Everybody’s competitive that we play against, and I really just enjoy those moments and the opportunity to play this game and have those moments.”

To add to the drama, Harper and outfielder Nick Castellanos showed up to Citizens Bank Park wearing Deion Sanders gear. Harper wore a “Coach Prime” shirt, while Castellanos donned a “Prime” hoodie, both referring to the Colorado Buffaloes coach. Deion Sanders has been outspoken about those who doubt his program and has called out opponents for making things “personal” with trash talk ahead of games.

Arcia, in response to the incident, clarified that he didn’t intend for his comments to be made public. He said, “When you’re in the clubhouse, I’m just under the impression you could say whatever. He wasn’t supposed to hear it.”

In addition to the on-field drama, Kayla Harper also shared a photo on Instagram of their children, Krew and Brooklyn, who were present at Game 3 wearing matching jackets that read “Daddy” on the back.

The Phillies currently lead the NLDS 2-1 over the Braves, with Game 4 scheduled for Thursday in Philadelphia at 8:07 p.m. ET.

Sources:

– Instagram/Kayla Harper