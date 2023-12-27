Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka Call It Quits After Seven Years Together

In a surprising turn of events, Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka have announced their split. Taking to Instagram, Tanaka shared the news with fans, expressing his gratitude for the time they spent together and the memories they created. The couple, who had been together for seven years, made the mutual decision to pursue separate paths.

Tanaka, who initially worked as a dancer for Carey in 2006, later took on the role of her creative director. In his statement, he mentioned the singer’s twins, Monroe and Moroccan, and conveyed his love and appreciation for them. Tanaka requested privacy during this time and assured fans that he will continue his journey with passion for inspiration, dance, and the creative arts.

Rumors of their breakup had been circulating for weeks, fueled Tanaka’s absence from Carey’s recent tour and their holiday trip to Aspen, Colorado. The couple first met when Tanaka joined Carey’s “The Adventures of Mimi” tour, and their professional relationship eventually blossomed into a romantic one in 2016, following Carey’s split from billionaire James Packer.

Carey, known for her powerhouse vocals and iconic Christmas songs, has yet to comment publicly on the split. Despite the end of their relationship, both Carey and Tanaka have expressed their gratitude for the time they shared and the impact they had on each other’s lives.

In conclusion, Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka have decided to go their separate ways after seven years together. While their split may come as a surprise to fans, both parties have expressed gratitude and respect for each other.