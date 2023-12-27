Bryan Tanaka and Mariah Carey Part Ways after Seven Years Together

In a recent announcement, dancer and choreographer Bryan Tanaka confirmed that his seven-year relationship with Mariah Carey has come to an end. Tanaka took to Instagram to share the news, stating that their decision to go their separate ways was mutual and filled with respect and gratitude for the time they spent together.

Expressing his love and appreciation for Carey and her children, Tanaka acknowledged the impact they had on his life. He also requested understanding, privacy, and respect during this sensitive time.

On the other hand, Carey has yet to respond publicly to the announcement or release her own statement regarding the split. However, in an unrelated Instagram post, she celebrated the success of her hit Christmas song, which broke Spotify’s record for most streams in a single day and regained the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

Last week, Page Six reported the couple’s split, citing a source who revealed that Tanaka had a desire to have children, while Carey was not in the same place. This difference in their aspirations is said to have contributed to the end of their relationship.

Carey, who shares 12-year-old twins with her ex-husband Nick Cannon, first confirmed her relationship with Tanaka three years after their separation. The two initially met in 2006 when Tanaka joined Carey’s tour as a backup dancer.

Although the announcement of their breakup comes as a surprise to some, both Tanaka and Carey embark on new chapters of their lives with gratitude for the memories and collaborations they shared during their time together.