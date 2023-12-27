Longtime Boyfriend of Mariah Carey Announces Amicable Breakup

In a recent Instagram post, Mariah Carey’s longtime boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, confirmed their split, describing it as “amicable” but choosing not to disclose the specific reason for their breakup. The couple had been together for seven years, having initially met in 2006 when Tanaka worked as one of Carey’s backup dancers.

Speculations regarding the cause behind their separation emerged last week, with Page Six reporting a disagreement over whether or not to have children. According to a source, Tanaka desired to start a family, while Carey, who already has two children, had different plans.

In his Instagram post, Tanaka expressed mixed emotions and acknowledged the mutual decision to pursue separate paths. He emphasized the respect and gratitude he holds for the time they spent together, stating, “The memories we’ve created and the artistic collaborations are etched in my heart forever.”

For now, Mariah Carey has chosen to remain silent regarding the split, using her social media platforms to promote her chart-topping holiday single, “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” Meanwhile, Tanaka expressed optimism for the future, expressing anticipation for his continued journey and his passion for inspiration, dance, and the creative arts.

It is always difficult when a long-term relationship comes to an end, but Tanaka’s emphasis on mutual respect and gratitude suggests that both parties are ready to move forward. As fans of Mariah Carey, we can only hope for the best for both individuals as they embark on new chapters in their lives.