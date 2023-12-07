Bryan Danielson Implements Strict Social Media Policy for AEW Talents

Summary: Following his involvement in AEW’s Disciplinary Committee, Bryan Danielson has taken on the additional responsibility of monitoring social media behavior among the company’s talents. Several individuals have already been fined for misconduct, including inappropriate posts and complaints about their booking. Despite a recent injury scare, Danielson is expected to continue his active participation in the wrestling industry.

In a surprising turn of events, Bryan Danielson, better known as the American Dragon, has assumed the role of overseeing AEW talent conduct on social media. Acting as a disciplinary figure, Danielson has already levied fines against wrestlers who have violated the company’s social media policy.

Previously, it had been rumored that Danielson was responsible for CM Punk’s departure from AEW, but he clarified that he merely served as a member of the Disciplinary Committee. Fans have expressed support for this committee, seeing it as a necessary mechanism to maintain professional standards within the organization.

In addition to handling internal disputes, Danielson’s new role allows him to address any complaints wrestlers may have about their booking. This move aims to create a more respectful and constructive environment, where talents can voice concerns privately rather than resorting to public criticism.

Recently, during an AEW Collision taping, concern arose when Danielson appeared to suffer an injury. However, it was later revealed to be part of a scripted angle, and he is reported to be in good health.

As the year draws to a close, the wrestling industry eagerly anticipates how Danielson will continue to shape AEW’s future. It remains to be seen how talents will adapt to the strict social media policy and whether this measure will ultimately benefit the company.

What are your thoughts on Bryan Danielson’s involvement in monitoring social media behavior? Do you believe he is taking the right approach? Share your opinions in the comments below.