Disturbing Fight Club Exposed in Georgia Prisons

A shocking discovery has been made regarding a brutal fight club that operated inside Georgia’s prison system. Inmates used smuggled phones to film their bare-knuckle brawls, which were then live-streamed to thousands of viewers on Instagram. The fights, which took place in dimly-lit, overcrowded prison cells, were not stopped or intervened prison staff, allowing the violence to continue unchecked.

The live-streamed videos showed inmates exchanging blows in vicious fights or engaging in substance abuse, claiming to smoke synthetic marijuana. Fellow prisoners gathered around, mocking and taunting those who were injured or incapacitated. The inmate-run Instagram account, @wiglives, promoted these fights and solicited donations from viewers through platforms like CashApp, PayPal, and ApplePay.

The investigation into the fight club was initiated The Messenger, a news outlet that brought attention to the videos. Initially, the Georgia Department of Corrections denied any involvement or knowledge of the @wiglives account. However, further scrutiny revealed that the account was linked to a Georgia phone number, and the inmates wore uniforms issued the state’s prisons.

Following the investigation, the Department of Corrections confirmed that multiple prisons were identified in the videos, and several offenders have received sanctions. Joan Heath, a spokeswoman for the department, acknowledged that the use of contraband cell phones remains a significant challenge for prison authorities.

Despite the exposure and the initiation of sanctions, the fight club’s Instagram account has remained active until recently. The account’s final post, from November 7, announced that all activities would be on hold until further notice due to “recent events.” It is unclear what those events precisely entailed or whether any corrections officers or prison staff faced disciplinary actions.

This revelation underscores the ongoing battle to control contraband cell phones in prisons and highlights the need for increased measures to prevent such exploitation of technology. Stricter regulations and effective monitoring systems should be implemented to ensure the safety and rehabilitation of inmates within correctional facilities.