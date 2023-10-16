Two Swedes Killed in Shooting in Brussels

Two Swedish individuals were tragically killed in a shooting incident that took place late Monday in central Brussels. The shooting prompted Belgium’s Prime Minister and senior Cabinet minister to convene an emergency meeting at their crisis center. Authorities have not yet determined if the shooting is connected to terrorism or the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden commented on the incident, stating that the perpetrator is actively being pursued. Verlinden herself joined government discussions at the National Crisis Center. Media reports have shown amateur videos capturing the moment of the shooting, revealing a man firing multiple shots near a station using a large weapon.

Although the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear, the two victims have been identified as Swedish nationals. The incident occurred just a few miles away from Heysel Stadium, where the Swedish national soccer team was scheduled to play against Belgium later in the evening.

Upon arrival at the scene, police sealed off the immediate area, and further details about the shooting have not been disclosed police spokesperson Ilse Vande Keere.

This shooting comes at a time of heightened vigilance due to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, which has caused increased tension in several European nations. Additionally, Brussels has experienced a surge in violence related to international drug trafficking.

