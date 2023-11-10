EU Commission Questions Tech Companies on Protecting Minors

The European Commission has recently contacted US-based technology companies Snap, the owner of Snapchat, and Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, requesting information on the measures they have taken to protect the physical and mental health of minors using their social networking platforms.

This inquiry was made through an information request sent the EU executive to both companies, based on the provisions of the European Union’s Digital Services Act, which came into effect this summer. This act mandates tech companies to remove illegal content from the internet and enhances the protection of children and adolescents. In a statement, the European Commission explained that it has asked for explanations on how the companies plan to “fulfill the obligations related to the protection of minors” imposed the Digital Services Act.

The companies have until December 1st to respond. Brussels specifically asked how they have implemented risk assessments and what mitigating measures they have planned to protect minors in the digital sphere, particularly with regard to risks to mental and physical health. Once the responses are evaluated, the EU executive will consider the next steps. Meta and Snap have been warned that if the answers are not satisfactory, they may face a compliance procedure.

Moreover, the European Commission stated that in case all companies provide incomplete, incorrect, or misleading information, they may face possible financial sanctions.

This is the second time in less than a month that the European Commission has requested explanations from Meta. On October 19th, the Commission sent another information request to Mark Zuckerberg’s company regarding the dissemination of terrorist and violent content, as well as alleged disinformation, within the context of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

With the Digital Services Act coming into effect, the European Commission included Meta among the 19 major platforms or search engines, including Google, TikTok, and X (formerly Twitter), that must align their activities with the provisions of this new EU legislation.

