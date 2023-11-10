European Commission Requests Information from Snapchat and Facebook on Measures to Protect Minors

The European Commission has formally requested information from American tech companies Snap, the owner of Snapchat, and Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, regarding the measures they have implemented to protect the mental and physical health of minors using their social media platforms. This request was made under the provisions of the European Union’s Digital Services Act, which came into effect this summer and requires tech companies to remove illegal content from the internet and strengthen the protection of children and adolescents.

In a statement, the European Commission explained that it has asked Meta and Snap to explain how they plan to “fulfill their obligations related to the protection of minors” as mandated the Digital Services Act. Specifically, Brussels is inquiring about the companies’ risk assessment procedures and the mitigating measures they have put in place to protect minors in the digital sphere, particularly regarding risks to mental and physical health.

The companies have until December 1st to provide their responses, which will be evaluated the European Commission. Depending on the adequacy of their answers, the Commission will determine its next steps and warns Meta and Snap that if their responses are not satisfactory, a compliance procedure may be initiated. Additionally, Brussels stated that if the companies provide incomplete, incorrect, or misleading information, they could face possible financial penalties.

This is the second time in less than a month that the European Commission has requested explanations from Meta. On October 19th, the Commission sent another information request to the company led Mark Zuckerberg regarding the dissemination of terrorist and violent content, as well as alleged disinformation, during the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

With the implementation of the Digital Services Act, Meta was included in the group of 19 major platforms or search engines, which also includes Google, TikTok, and X (formerly Twitter), that must adhere to the provisions of this new EU legislation.

FAQs

1. What is the European Commission requesting from Snapchat and Facebook?

The European Commission is requesting information regarding the measures Snapchat and Facebook have taken to protect the health of minors using their social media platforms, as mandated the European Union’s Digital Services Act.

2. What is the Digital Services Act?

The Digital Services Act is a legislation enacted the European Union that requires tech companies to remove illegal content from the internet and enhance the protection of children and adolescents.

3. What happens if the companies’ responses are not satisfactory?

If Meta and Snap’s responses are not convincing, the European Commission may initiate a compliance procedure and impose financial penalties.