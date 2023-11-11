EU Commission Requests Information on Tech Companies’ Efforts to Protect Minors

The European Commission has formally asked American tech companies Snap, the owner of Snapchat, and Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, about the measures they have taken to protect the mental and physical health of minors using their social media platforms.

Under the provisions of the European Union’s Digital Services Act, which came into effect this summer, tech companies are required to remove illegal content from the internet and enhance protection for children and adolescents. The Commission sent an information request to both companies regarding their obligations related to minor protection.

In a statement, the European Commission explained that it has asked Meta and Snap to clarify how they plan to fulfill their obligations in protecting minors according to the Digital Services Act. Specifically, they are being questioned about risk assessments and the mitigation measures they have implemented to safeguard minors in the digital sphere, particularly in terms of mental and physical health risks.

The companies have until December 1st to submit their responses, which will then be evaluated the Commission. Based on the evaluation, the Commission will determine its next steps, cautioning Meta and Snap that inadequate responses may result in further compliance procedures.

Additionally, Brussels stated in the release that incomplete, incorrect, or deceptive information provided the companies may lead to possible fines.

This marks the second occasion in less than a month that the European Commission has requested explanations from Meta. On October 19th, they sent another information request to the Mark Zuckerberg-led company, this time pertaining to the dissemination of terrorist and violent content, as well as alleged misinformation, during the Israel-Hamas conflict.

With the implementation of the Digital Services Act, the European Commission included Meta among the 19 major platforms and search engines, which also include Google, TikTok, and X (previously Twitter), that must comply with the regulations outlined in this new EU legislation.

FAQ

1. What is the Digital Services Act?

The Digital Services Act is a legislation introduced the European Union to regulate the activities of tech companies operating within its jurisdiction. It aims to address concerns such as illegal content, child protection, and misinformation.

2. What are Meta and Snap being asked the European Commission?

Meta and Snap are being asked the European Commission to provide information on the measures they have implemented to protect the mental and physical health of minors using their social media platforms.

3. What happens if the companies provide inadequate responses?

If Meta and Snap’s responses are deemed inadequate the European Commission, it may initiate further compliance procedures. Additionally, providing incomplete, incorrect, or deceptive information could result in possible fines.

4. Why did the European Commission previously request explanations from Meta?

The European Commission previously requested explanations from Meta regarding the dissemination of terrorist and violent content, as well as alleged misinformation during the Israel-Hamas conflict. The Commission is seeking to address concerns related to harmful content on social media platforms.

5. Which companies fall under the regulations of the Digital Services Act?

The regulations of the Digital Services Act apply to major platforms and search engines operating within the European Union, including Meta, Google, TikTok, and X (previously Twitter). These companies are required to comply with the provisions outlined in the legislation.