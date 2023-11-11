EU Commission Demands Explanation from Tech Giants on Protecting Minors

The European Commission has formally requested information from American tech companies Snap, the owner of Snapchat, and Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, regarding the measures they have taken to protect the mental and physical health of minors using their social media platforms.

Under the provisions of the newly implemented European Union (EU) Digital Services Act, which emphasizes the protection of children and adolescents and requires tech companies to remove illegal content from the internet, the Commission has sent a formal information request to both companies.

In a press release, the European Commission stated that it has asked Meta and Snap to explain how they plan to fulfill their obligations related to the protection of minors as mandated the Digital Services Act.

Brussels is specifically questioning the implementation of risk assessments and the preventive measures put in place to safeguard minors in the digital sphere, particularly concerning the risks to mental and physical health.

Both companies have until December 1st to provide their responses. Once evaluated, the Commission will determine its next course of action. Meta and Snap have been warned that if their answers are not convincing, they may face a compliance procedure.

Furthermore, the Commission noted that if the companies provide incomplete, incorrect, or misleading information, they could also be subject to possible financial penalties.

This is the second time in less than a month that the European Commission has demanded explanations from Meta. On October 19th, the company led Mark Zuckerberg received another information request regarding the dissemination of terrorist and violent content, as well as alleged misinformation, in the context of the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

With the implementation of the Digital Services Act, Meta was included in the group of 19 major platforms or search engines, including Google, TikTok, and X (formerly Twitter), that must adhere to the regulations outlined in this new EU legislation.

