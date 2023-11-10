EU Commission Calls on Tech Companies to Protect the Well-being of Minors on Social Media

The European Commission has formally asked American tech companies Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, and Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, what measures they have taken to protect the mental and physical health of minors using their social media platforms.

The inquiry was made through an information request sent the EU Executive to both companies, under the provisions of the EU Digital Services Act, which came into effect this summer. This act requires tech companies to remove illegal content from the internet and strengthen the protection of children and adolescents.

In a statement, the European Commission explained that it has asked Meta and Snap to explain how they plan to “fulfill their obligations related to the protection of minors” as stipulated the Digital Services Act.

Brussels is questioning how the companies have implemented risk assessments and what mitigating measures they have put in place to protect minors in the digital sphere, particularly in terms of risks to mental and physical health.

The companies have until December 1st to submit their responses, and once evaluated, the European Commission will determine the next steps. Meta and Snap have been warned that if their responses are not convincing, there is a possibility of initiating compliance procedures against them.

Furthermore, the Commission also stated that if the companies provide incomplete, incorrect, or misleading information, they may face potential fines.

This is the second time in less than a month that the European Commission has requested explanations from Meta. On October 19th, they also sent another information request to the Zuckerberg-led company regarding the dissemination of terrorist and violent content, as well as alleged disinformation, in relation to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

With the implementation of the Digital Services Act, the European Commission has included Meta in the group of 19 major platforms or search engines, including Google, TikTok, and X (formerly Twitter), that must adhere to this new EU legislation in their activities within the European Union.